Will it come down to a Gladstone v Bundy ‘final’?

BASKETBALL: There's plenty on the line for Gladstone Port City Power's under-18 boys' and under-16 girls' and under-16 boys' teams in Rockhampton for varying reasons.

Smoking Joe a tall order for opposition

The under-16 teams have a new-look feel about them and coaches Brady Walmsley and Ray Cooper want the players to have a sudden impact at their first Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival.

PHOTOS: Power beat Rocky to set up another Bundy showdown

For Hayden Castell's under-18 boys' side, a potential (and likely) playoff for a division one berth at next month's State Championship, against Bundaberg on Sunday is the big prize.

Walmsley believed his under-16 girls' team, led by Erin Harvey, Jordan Porter, Eryn Dessent and Eli Walsh, would have a defensive edge.

"In this case, and to our benefit, this group of players really understand that our defensive style is a separator for us and have approached it accordingly," he said.

"I've been around these types of competitions for a long time and I know that our style will be in contrast to what is typically experienced."

Walmsley was also pleased with the growth of the players outside of the four mentioned.

"Our strength has been in the development of the supporting cast that we have around those four," he said.

"We will genuinely have nine contributors and when you have depth like that, it's difficult to counteract."

Under-16 boys' coach Cooper said his players have done the hard yards beyond the training schedules.

"The most impressive quality this group have is their commitment, not only to each other but to doing the extra work," he said.

"We have set the standard early where we are all accountable for each other and this will give us the edge on the court.

"Our leaders Josh Morfey, Benji Bell and Luke Hampson have done a great job at this and look for them to continue this trend."

The Power's under-18 boys' meet hosts Rockhampton and Emerald today before tomorrow's potential 'grand final' against Bundy.

Ben Knight - U18 Gladstone forward. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Both teams sit on six wins and two losses with Gladstone holding the edge in points for and against.

GAME DAYS - TIMES

SATURDAY - U18B: Glad v Rocky - 11.30am; Glad v Emerald - 4pm. U16G: Glad v Rocky Jets - 11.30am; Glad v Bundy - 2.30pm. U16B: Glad v Rocky - 11.30am; Glad v M/borough - 2.30pm.

SUNDAY - U18B: Glad v Bundy - 9.30am; Glad v Rocky 2pm. U16G: Glad v Bundy - 11am; Glad v Rocky 2pm. U16B: Glad v Rocky Rockets - 9.30am; Glad v Bundy - 12.30pm

TEAMS

U16G: Erin Harvey, Jordan Porter, Eryn Dessent (Rockhampton), Eli Walsh (Emerald), Bella Zerner, Tyra Bing (Bundaberg), Malu Auda (Rockhampton), Cienna Jaavuo , Kya Tass

U16B: Josh Morfey, Cooper Rhodes, Benji Bell, Tyryn Littleboy, Luke Hampson, Angus Clancy, Darcy Dredge, Hunter Spry, Rahul Captain, Jake Dicton

U18B: Ben Knight, Seth Collins, Owen Gardiner, Joseph McEldowney, Jack Small, Marley Evans, Lennox Evans, Albert Maunga, Jan Kreis