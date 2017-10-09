29°
News

Will Gladstone have a local Senator?

Pauline Hansen in Gladstone June 24, 2016.Fraser Anning.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Pauline Hansen in Gladstone June 24, 2016.Fraser Anning.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA240616PHAN
Chris Lees
by

A GLADSTONE man could be sitting in the Senate soon.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Senate candidate Fraser Anning, who works in the hotel industry in Gladstone, is likely to take Malcolm Roberts' Senate spot if the High Court finds his citizenship made him ineligible to be elected.

"Let me be perfectly clear, I am not living in the US, I am visiting my grandkids and I will be returning to Australia to hear the High Court decision on the status of Malcolm Roberts,” Mr Anning said.

"With the dismissal of bankruptcy proceedings against me (last week), I am fully eligible to take up a seat and if (Mr) Roberts is found ineligible and a countback finds that I have been elected, then I will be taking up my seat in the Senate - no ifs or buts.”

Mr Anning said there was never any prospect he would not take up a seat if declared elected.

"False claims to the contrary appear to have been politically motivated,” he said.

Mr Anning received 19 first preference votes at the election. Bankruptcy proceedings were dropped against him on Tuesday.

Topics:  fraser anning government senate

Gladstone Observer
Teen fabricated rape story against step-dad, court told

Teen fabricated rape story against step-dad, court told

A COURT has heard that a Gladstone teenager's claim of rape and sodomy was a way to get back at his step-dad.

Gladstone parents back gay children in midst of national divide

Lisa McDermott, of PFLAG.

Ms McDermott has two sons - 'one's a gamer, and one's gay.'

Botanic to Bridge provides funds to local schools for healthy lifestyle

GREAT WORK: Thousands of feet crossed the 2017 Botanic to Bridge finish line.

A huge $26,000 will be donated to primary and high schools.

'Comprehensive' safety probe over for Gladstone tug company

Tug ship Kullaroo pictured on June 13.

Investigation into "number” of tug boat crashes complete.

Local Partners