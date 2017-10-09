Will Gladstone have a local Senator?

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

A GLADSTONE man could be sitting in the Senate soon.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Senate candidate Fraser Anning, who works in the hotel industry in Gladstone, is likely to take Malcolm Roberts' Senate spot if the High Court finds his citizenship made him ineligible to be elected.

"Let me be perfectly clear, I am not living in the US, I am visiting my grandkids and I will be returning to Australia to hear the High Court decision on the status of Malcolm Roberts,” Mr Anning said.

"With the dismissal of bankruptcy proceedings against me (last week), I am fully eligible to take up a seat and if (Mr) Roberts is found ineligible and a countback finds that I have been elected, then I will be taking up my seat in the Senate - no ifs or buts.”

Mr Anning said there was never any prospect he would not take up a seat if declared elected.

"False claims to the contrary appear to have been politically motivated,” he said.

Mr Anning received 19 first preference votes at the election. Bankruptcy proceedings were dropped against him on Tuesday.