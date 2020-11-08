Will cruise ships return to Gladstone?

The new cruise ship terminal at GPC's East Shores 1B development.

IT IS hoped the newly-opened Gladstone cruise ship terminal will still be viable, despite the global health pandemic decimating the cruise liner industry.

Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited are confident cruise liners will return to the port city, once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman said he was “certain” cruise ships would return.

“The cruise industry will return to our shores with all the upgraded COVID safe improvements completed which will make cruising an even more enjoyable and safe experience,” Mr Stedman said.

In August, Gladstone Ports Corporation opened its showpiece $29.5m East Shores 1B parkland, which includes a cruise ship terminal to welcome visitors.

A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokesman said GPC was looking forward to welcoming cruise ships when it was safe to do so.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman.

“GPC is looking forward to welcoming cruise ships back in conjunction with GAPDL and Gladstone Regional Council when it is safe to do so, post COVID-19 restrictions,” the spokesman said.

“GPC continues to follow government direction and at present cruise liners are restricted from entering Queensland waters under the current public health direction.

“When it is safe to travel again GPC believes the cruise terminal will offer a warm welcome for future travellers visiting the region.”

East Shores stage 1b opened officially on August 24, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Mr Stedman said GAPDL was lobbying with GPC to secure visitation from cruise ships once travel restrictions eased.

“GPC are working closely with Gladstone Ports Corporation to secure visitation from cruise ships when it becomes safe to do so and when the Federal Government approves return to Australian waters.”

“The Gladstone region is open for tourists and we urge everyone to consider holidaying at home this year.”