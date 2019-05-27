'Will be delivered': MP says it's a question of when, not if

PROMISED: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says it's only a matter of time until his election promises come to fruition.

RECENTLY re-elected Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says it's a question of when, not if, all of his election promises will be delivered.

Mr O'Dowd spent a portion of last week in Canberra as Coalition MPs met following the May 18 election.

While unlikely to score a cabinet position despite nearly nine years in parliament, Mr O'Dowd said he was ready to get on with the job of representing the Flynn electorate.

"We as a government have made some great commitments and promises over the election and I look forward to getting them come to fruition,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"It is not a question of which will be delivered first, it is a statement that all will be delivered.”

Mr O'Dowd would not say which of his promises would be delivered first.

One promise - $5million for a radiation therapy facility in Gladstone - was announced after a similar promise from then opposition leader Bill Shorten.

"Projects like $5m cancer care centre in Gladstone need to go through business and trader process,” he said.

"People in our regions deserve quality hospitals and school choices.

"And funding for both health and education are up 60 per cent since we came to government.”

Mr O'Dowd did not rule out considering an election promise made by Labor challenger Zac Beers - to buy the Mater Hospital site for $15m - but stuck to his guns on wanting to see a detailed business case on the plan.

"I will say that there has been no business case presented to me for the Mater Hospital. We cannot go and advocate for funds without knowing where the money will be spent,” he said.

The Flynn MP said work on road infrastructure projects such as the Philip St precinct and "numerous bridge renewals” was still in the hands of the State Government.