'Will always support it': Dealership behind shopping local

DRIVING MESSAGE: Gladstone Nissan Holden owner Errol Roots with general sales manager Ken Bradley are encouraging residents to support local businesses.

DRIVING MESSAGE: Gladstone Nissan Holden owner Errol Roots with general sales manager Ken Bradley are encouraging residents to support local businesses. Liana Walker

KEEP the doors open and Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai will keep hiring locals.

That's the number one reason general sales manager Ken Bradley believes so strongly in supporting local business.

After a successful 2018, Mr Bradley was eager to get involved with The Observer's Town Proud campaign.

"If we can get behind a local incentive we will always support it,” Mr Bradley said.

"It's just about getting as much local business as we can and supporting local businesses.”

The family-owned business is celebrating 30 years and in that time they've seen Gladstone go through some tough times.

"It's hard enough now, a lot of people have gone out of business there's so many vacant shops,” Mr Bradley said.

"It's supporting local families - most of the businesses are family owned and operated - rather than a Brisbane dealership that's run by consortium.”

He said keeping their doors open allowed the business to continue to hire and train local apprentices in the mechanical workshop.

They also helped support local community groups including the Brothers football club.

Looking forward, Mr Bradley was excited about the arrival of electric vehicle the Nissan Leaf in August.

"We've just taken on Foton and we're now on one site,” he said.

"We've moved all our used cars to one site at 231 Dawson Highway.”

Overall, he said the Town Proud program was a positive way to promote local business.

"I think it's a great program,” he said.

"I think we should run spots like this to reward local customers more often.”

Want to win $10,000? Click here