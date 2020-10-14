‘Will always cherish our love’: Man sent flowers to victim

A GLADSTONE man breached his domestic violence order by sending multiple deliveries of flowers and notes to his victim, who had a no contact order in place.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court the man’s offending occurred between September 16 and 21.

He breached the order when he posted two photos of himself and the victim, his ex-wife, on their wedding day on Facebook.

The man sent multiple deliveries of flowers and gifts to the victim's home with a card attached to one stating: “Just a thank you for our three beautiful years, I love you, I truly do, I will always cherish our love, you truly are my forever, I miss you, I’m sorry xx.”

During the same time period the man emailed the woman 29 times, which eluded to sending gifts and stated “I do hope you like what turns up tomorrow.

“I know flowers and gifts don’t show you that I’ve changed.”

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

Snr Con Spargo said the victim told the man to stop emailing multiple times.

During a police interview, the man made admissions to the offending and said he was at a low point and was struggling to get over the relationship ending.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client had arranged to send the gifts before the order was put in place.

She said the victim was pregnant and was having pregnancy issues and the man was worried about her.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford noted the man’s two previous convictions.

“Don’t come back again,” Mr Woodford said.

“The court will look at imprisonment.”

The man was convicted and fined $500.

Read more domestic violence:

Man beat child over missing mobile phone

Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison