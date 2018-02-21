Wildlife to visit region's schools thanks to funding

IF YOU have children in school there's a good chance they'll be paid a visit this year by some cute furry critters.

Gladstone Wildlife, the not-for-profit organisation you turn to when you find that injured bird sitting beside the road, has been granted $30,000 in funding over the next two years by QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun.

The money will be used to maintain Gladstone Wildlife's Habits for Habitat program, in which volunteers visit schools and community organisations to deliver educational talks about the wildlife of our region.

Gladstone Wildlife training and education coordinator Jodi Jones said it was a great chance for children who live in regional areas to experience native wildlife up close.

"We bring in possums and kangaroos, dragons, tawny frogmouths, it does depend on what we have in care and that changes all the time," Jodi said.

"We constantly have kangaroos and possums in care - a kangaroo can be a year-long commitment, and one of our carers (also) has some gorgeous snakes."

Jodi said Gladstone Wildlife began the program for 2018 on Australia Day last month with a presentation to residents at the Edenvale aged care home.

Since then, the program's volunteers have also visited several schools within the region.

"We are getting inquiries every day for bookings," Jodi said.

She said the program was flexible and teachers could request presentations focusing on a particular topic that suited their curriculum.

"We can talk about habitats or biology, marine strandings, our wildlife and what we feed them or rehabilitation (processes)," Jodi said.

"Rehabilitation is quite a procedure. It's got lots of steps, a lot of elements - from triage to release we make sure we are giving the animals the best chance of survival."

Gladstone Wildlife plans to increase its programs over the next two years and to reach out to more community groups.

To book Habits for Habitat email gladwildlife@gmail.com or phone 0427 106 803. The program is free.