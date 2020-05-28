Wildlife sanctuary on the rise

Jaimee Kerfoot, Marlu Fur Babies and Friends owner Sue Patroni and Bianca Gardiner holding joeys the organisation is caring for.

A WILDLIFE sanctuary in the heart of Gladstone is reaching out for support from the community, with the owner inviting new members to join.

Marlu Fur Babies and Friends was established eight months ago by wildlife carer Sue Patroni, who said she fell in love with nurturing animals at a young age.

“When I was seven years old my Dad used to bring them home all the time and as soon as I could walk I was looking after wildlife,” she said.

“I do a lot of my own vet work with the kangaroos, I have done courses and training to do with wildlife too.

The inspiration behind the name of the organisation comes Indigenous Australian language, with marlu meaning kangaroo.

Ms Patroni is hopeful of a big future for her organisation, which hosts feeding and petting sessions daily and currently has 60 members.

“I want us to get big because are in it for the animals and only the animals,” she said.

“I want it to grow so more people get to know about us, more kids learn about us too because they don’t teach them about wallabies and kangaroos in school.”

Ms Patroni is hoping to grow her business through fundraisers like the one orchestrated by high school student Jaimee Kerfoot and assisted by Bianca Gardiner.

Jaimee’s Mother Melinda said her sewing machine needs a break after Jaimee is finished making scrunchies which she sells to raise money for Marlu Fur Babies and Friends.

“My Aunty from the Sunshine Coast suggested to make the scrunchies as everyone loves them,” Jaimee said.

“I googled how to make them and spent most of my isolation time on the sewing machine.

“I have made over 850 scrunchies so far and have sold over 300 with the help of my sister, making $750 so far for the group with 550 more to sell.”

The scrunchies are available at the Mount Larcom Newsagency, Mount Larcom Feed Shed and Hands on Physiotherapy.

You can find feeding session times plus additional information about the business and future events at Marlu Fur Babies and Friends on Facebook.

Please call 0466 017 294 if you have or see any injured wildlife including kangaroos, wallabies, possums, glider or other macropods.

