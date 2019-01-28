Sharp rise in calls to help native animals as threats rise

Bribie and District Wildlife Rescue, now named Wildlife Rescue Queensland, saw a vast increase in the number of wallabies and kangaroos being rescued and placed in care in 2018.

Calls for wildlife rescuers to help wallabies and kangaroos have seen a "sharp rise" in one of Queensland's fastest-growing regions.

It comes as the group urged residents to help find a swamp wallaby suspected of being shot and reports of wildlife being deliberately harrassed.

Wildlife Rescue Queensland (formerly Bribie and District Wildlife Rescue) was called to Bribie's 4WD beach on Sunday evening to help the injured wallaby.

President Byron Cann spent two hours trying to catch the animal at campsite 26 - but gave up after it fled.

"In 2018 the group saw a vast increase in the number of wallabies and kangaroos, around 80, being rescued and placed in care," he said.

Mr Cann said while the latest rescue was likely a deliberate act of cruelty, the majority of rescues were due to drought conditions forcing animals to move in search of food.

"In addition the Moreton Bay Region's growing population has also had significant consequences for all wildlife, with loss of habitat due to rapid urban development," Mr Cann said.

"Animals often find themselves subject to a world of cars, domestic animals and other risks. Sadly, the need for our services continues to grow every year."

Wildlife Rescue Queensland vice president and specialist trauma carer Lorna Mitchell said there were three hot spots on Bribie where kangaroos were repeatedly hit by cars.

They are White Patch Esplanade along Gallaghers Rd and Poverty Rd, Ocean Beach access track at Woorim, bushland near Bribie Island Aquatic Leisure Centre, Goodwin Drive, and further along First Avenue.

Wildlife Rescue Queensland said it recently had reports of a 4WD chasing kangaroos along First Ave.

If you see such acts report it with the vehicle registration to RSPCA 1300 264 625.

Wildlife Rescue Queensland's hotline is 0478 901 801 for injured or orphaned wildlife.