Wildlife carer’s colourful outlook on native animals

Wildlife carer Janelle Olivia hand-drawn adult colouring book are flying off the virtual shelves.

A TASMANIAN wildlife carer has channelled her rainy day pastime into creating two colouring books to help others occupy themselves at home.

Janelle Olivia says there's been increased demand for her hand-drawn adult colouring books Animals of Australia and Animals of Tasmania.

"Lots of people have been contacting me saying they are great for isolation activities," Ms Olivia said.

Wildlife carer Janelle Olivia has published two adult colouring books of native animals to help fund her wildlife refuge. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The self-taught artist said the creation of her first book on Tasmanian animals had been a slow process.

"It was a labour of love and took me about two years from start to finish, hand drawing every image on rainy days in my shipping container house," she said.

The 27-year-old from the Huon Valley sells the books through eBay and her Instagram @colouring_au to help fund her home wildlife refuge.

The Parks and Wildlife Service staff member said brushtail possums and pademelons were the most common animals in her care.

"They are mostly injured in road accidents," she said.

