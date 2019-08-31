Wildlife carers call for help in dry season

Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers have had a few rough weeks and this is how you can help out.

GLADSTONE and District Wildlife Carers have had a tough few weeks with more animals coming into care than in previous years.

President Gina Neeson said the spike in animals coming into care could be because of the dry season.

Ms Neeson said the group has mainly seen a spike in macropods - kangaroos and the like - in recent months but is expecting to see a spike in birds coming into care as we head into bird season.

"We've noticed there's not much flowering around town at the moment so ... there's not really enough feed.”

The group is still in need of some supplies including: lorikeet mix, old blankets, sheets, pillow cases and funds.

Donated funds help them buy much-needed supplies and food.

Anyone wishing to donate items or funds can phone the care line on 0427106803.