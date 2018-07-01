Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Woolworths will be offering free reusable bags over the next week.
Gladstone Woolworths will be offering free reusable bags over the next week. Contributed
News

Wildlife carer: Time for Gladstone to break up with plastic

Hannah Sbeghen
by
1st Jul 2018 12:44 PM

REUSABLE bags will be free for the next week across all Gladstone Woolworths supermarkets, as the company looks to help customers get used to Queensland's ban on single-use plastic bags.

But a local environmentalist says the transition is simple enough - we just need to break-up with plastic.

Gladstone & District Wildlife Carers president Jodie Jones hasn't used plastic bags for the past two years, and said it was something we all needed to adapt to.

"It's not easy at first, obviously people are having teething issues but you have to adapt to changes," she said.

"It's also a significant expense for Woolworths to supply these reusable bags, but it's like a break-up. You've got to stop."

Ms Jones said a plastic bag had an average life-cycle of about 12 minutes.

"They are really the most pointless piece of material and they are causing a lot of damage when we throw them away," she said.

"They have about 12 minutes of use from the shops to when you take your groceries out of them when you get home."

 

Jodi Jones with turtle eggs at the Tannum Sands main beach.
Jodi Jones with turtle eggs at the Tannum Sands main beach. Paul Braven GLA180116TURTLES

The mother-of-three said there was plenty of alternatives to use instead of bags.

"It's a hard one because everyone shops differently and has different requirements," she said.

"It's also not the end of the world."

With Plastic-Free July starting today, Ms Jones said she was glad Woolworths was staying committed to the change, but disappointed they gave some ground to complaints about the ban.

"I'm not perfect when it comes to plastic," Ms Jones said.

"I have given up the bags but I'm struggling to part ways with my body wash and just use soap.

"It really is a break up because you've been using plastic for so long. But we've got to do it.

"It'll benefit us in the long run."

Related Items

gladstone district wildlife gladstone environment plastic bags woolworths
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'The Waving Man': Remembering Jim Cole

    'The Waving Man': Remembering Jim Cole

    News The popular Boyne resident will be missed by the community.

    1770's Fresh Seafood Fest shapes up with 4 weeks to go

    1770's Fresh Seafood Fest shapes up with 4 weeks to go

    News New events announced but gala dinner menu still under wraps.

    Queensland legend stays true to his word after Origin loss

    Queensland legend stays true to his word after Origin loss

    Offbeat Queensland league legend Gary Larson turns blue after origin bet.

    Man freed by firefighters after finger crushed in car engine

    Man freed by firefighters after finger crushed in car engine

    Breaking The man has since been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

    Local Partners