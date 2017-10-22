Wildlife carer steps up after Gladstone's big wet

A ROUGH TIME: This baby tawny frogmouth is in care after the big wet.

A ROUGH TIME: This baby tawny frogmouth is in care after the big wet.

BABY birds get blown off course in the wind and rain, but with constant care and round the clock attention they can be released back into the wild.

Jodi Jones, a wildlife carer with Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers Association Inc has eight birds in her care, a greater number than normal due to the wet weather.

"With the weather, the (parents) lose the opportunity for hunting, and foraging,” she said.

"The little ones just need a little bit of rest and a little bit of feeding up.”

Ms Jones said all hands were needed on deck in spring.

"Our volunteers keep very busy. At this time of year at the moment we've got nine joeys in care,” she said.

For those concerned about wildlife this spring, Gladstone Wildlife Carers has a message.

You may think a baby bird is in trouble if you see it on the ground but it could be a fledgling, learning to fly and feed itself. This happens frequently around spring time when the first clutch of eggs hatch and baby birds begin to learn how to fly.

If you see a baby bird on the ground: monitor it first, then if necessary intervene.

Look for signs the parent birds are still feeding the fledgling. Fledglings often fall from the nest when they start learning to fly.

Magpies learn to fend for themselves on the ground, people will often pick them up thinking they need help but they may be fine.

If in doubt contact a wildlife carer.