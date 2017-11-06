Wild West musical shines on stage

ACTING UP: 'Showgirls' - Shahnika Isherwood, Kaitlin Fitzhenry and Kelsey Stirrat with 'Miss Kitty' - Brooke Watson (second from right)

ACTING UP: 'Showgirls' - Shahnika Isherwood, Kaitlin Fitzhenry and Kelsey Stirrat with 'Miss Kitty' - Brooke Watson (second from right) Lyn Harms

THEY wanted a show that would resonate with their rural community and they found it in 'How the West was Warped'.

Over the weekend, Miriam Vale State School, in keeping with their long-running theatrical tradition, put on a show stopping musical performance featuring a range of quirky characters straight out of an old-school western.

The performance, which included students from Years 4 - 10 proved a hit with audience members, said Lyn Harms, costume designer and make-up artist.

"One local said 'it was the best one they had seen," she said.

She noted other feedback included comments like: 'I was amazed that our small school can produce such a production', 'I enjoyed the second half the best,' 'I love how 'Bad Bart' entertained the crowd' and 'the moving stage coach was amazing!'

Photos View Photo Gallery

Jordanna Wellings who directed the musical said she the choice of musical was a hit, in part because "the community members were able to connect with that time".

"I'd like to thank the kids, their smiley faces at the end of the performance is really what helped us get through."