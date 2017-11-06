News

Wild West musical shines on stage

ACTING UP: 'Showgirls' - Shahnika Isherwood, Kaitlin Fitzhenry and Kelsey Stirrat with 'Miss Kitty' - Brooke Watson (second from right)
ACTING UP: 'Showgirls' - Shahnika Isherwood, Kaitlin Fitzhenry and Kelsey Stirrat with 'Miss Kitty' - Brooke Watson (second from right) Lyn Harms
Julia Bartrim
by

THEY wanted a show that would resonate with their rural community and they found it in 'How the West was Warped'.

Over the weekend, Miriam Vale State School, in keeping with their long-running theatrical tradition, put on a show stopping musical performance featuring a range of quirky characters straight out of an old-school western.

The performance, which included students from Years 4 - 10 proved a hit with audience members, said Lyn Harms, costume designer and make-up artist.

"One local said 'it was the best one they had seen," she said.

She noted other feedback included comments like: 'I was amazed that our small school can produce such a production', 'I enjoyed the second half the best,' 'I love how 'Bad Bart' entertained the crowd' and 'the moving stage coach was amazing!'

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Jordanna Wellings who directed the musical said she the choice of musical was a hit, in part because "the community members were able to connect with that time".

"I'd like to thank the kids, their smiley faces at the end of the performance is really what helped us get through."

Topics:  miriam vale state school school musical

Gladstone Observer

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

WEATHER WATCH: Possible severe thunderstorms for CQ

WEATHER WATCH: Possible severe thunderstorms for CQ

Large areas of the region in forecast firing line

Agnes Water school growing as demand soars

Discovery Christian College.

Expansion work will begin this year at Gladstone region school.

Residents worried they'll pay for port's pollution

Narelle Russell said if she wasn't such a sticky beak she wouldn't have found out that her house was included in the draft plan.

Nineteen submissions have been made to the draft port plan.

LNP candidate brings a lump of coal to lunch

FACEBOOK POST: Mr Conaglen finished his soup, but didn't touch the coal.

Facebook reacts to the candidate's stunt

Local Partners