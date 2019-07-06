WILD WEATHER: Winds reach 57km/h, but rain failed to fall

Gladstone was hit with some high speed winds overnight which are expected to continue throughout the day.

IT was a windy evening in the port city overnight as wind speeds reached 57km/h.

The high speeds stuck around for the morning, reaching gusts of 53km/h just after 7am around Gladstone.

It was a windy morning too with speeds of 25-30km/h recorded.

BOM meteorologist Michael Gray said these conditions were likely to stick around until Monday.

"We'll start seeing easing areas further through the south, slowing through today and tomorrow,” Mr Gray said.

"By Monday morning we should see winds around the Gladstone area start to ease back to fairly light winds.”

Offshore winds reached around 25 knots around Heron and Lady Elliot islands, with strong wind warnings still in place for the Capricorn Coast.

Gladstone didn't receive the 30mm of rain predicted, instead between 1-2mm fell across the region.

"There's a couple of different troughs influencing the weather and the trough around Mackay was weaker than what we expected,” Mr Gray said.

"(There was) 20-40mm in Rockhampton and going out towards Mackay.”

Looking forward up to 5mm of rain is predicted to fall today and tomorrow.

"There's quite a lot of clouds hanging around still a chance of a little bit of rainfall,” Mr Gray said.

Temperature are expected to reach 23 degrees today and tomorrow with overnight temperatures of around 17 degrees.