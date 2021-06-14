Menu
Hail at Alpha Sunday night June 13 2021
News

UPDATE: Wild weather warning canelled

JANN HOULEY
14th Jun 2021 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
1.38pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe thunderstorm warning.

"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary," it said.

1.10pm: The Bureau of Meteorology issued another severe storm warning on Monday afternoon.

It predicted similar severe storm and possibly hail conditions similar to those experienced further inland on Sunday.

Yeppoon and Byfield are in the path of an approaching storm.

SES warns people to move their cars under cover and clean up any loose debris in their yards.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

