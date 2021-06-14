UPDATE: Wild weather warning canelled

1.38pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe thunderstorm warning.

"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary," it said.

1.10pm: The Bureau of Meteorology issued another severe storm warning on Monday afternoon.

It predicted similar severe storm and possibly hail conditions similar to those experienced further inland on Sunday.

Yeppoon and Byfield are in the path of an approaching storm.

SES warns people to move their cars under cover and clean up any loose debris in their yards.