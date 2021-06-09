Wild texts sent on secret crime app

Some of the world’s worst criminal organisations are in ruins today after their secret app was blown by police. Their trust in its secrecy has been laid bare.

The wild text messages sent between alleged criminals have been revealed for the first time, a day after hundreds of mafia members, bikies and drug traffickers were busted as part of a years-long global sting.

Operation Ironside was formed three years ago as a collaboration between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to bring down underworld figures.

Hundreds of alleged offenders were tricked into communicating via AN0M, an encrypted app designed by police.

More than 220 members of Australia's underworld were arrested as part of the nation's largest ever crime sting after they were allegedly caught using the app to plan executions, drug imports and launder money.

Police raids in connection with Operation Ironside.

Hundreds more were nabbed by police in Europe and the US as authorities conducted sweeping raids across the globe.

In a release overnight, the US Justice Department revealed some of the wild conversations the alleged criminals had on the app, proving their blind trust in the encrypted service.

In one conversation, two people discuss dumping a shipment of drugs into the ocean so they can be picked up.

"I have a cargo ship with captain on side too, they want to throw over load as they leave," the person said.

The other person says they can "definitely catch it" and explains his fee for the risky, and illegal, operation.

The texts sent by the alleged criminals. Picture: US Justice Department

In another discussion on the app, three people talk about getting paid for a different shipment.

All three are using codenames - one uses Keyser Soze, the fictional character played by Kevin Spacey in The Usual Suspects, another uses Pontiac and the third uses Pidgeon.

In their text message chain, Pidgeon apologises for his delay in replying because of a "bad flu" but explained the rate was "65k per coin".

Pontiac sympathises with him and says he hopes the flu isn't Covid but he'll await the money.

The texts sent by the alleged criminals. Picture: US Justice Department

The AFP yesterday said it had busted 21 murder plots, stopped more than 3000kg of drugs from hitting the streets and seized $35 million in cash.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said evidence from AN0M showed the alleged criminals had zero idea they were being targeted.

"Let me be clear. When you get access and it will come out in court, you'll see that all they talk about is drugs, violence, hits on each other, innocent people who are going to be murdered," he said yesterday.

"(The texts) would be like, 'I need 1000 kilos at this price.' Very brazen. No attempt to hide behind any kind of codified kind of conversation … including 'we'll have a speed boat to meet you at this place …'"

More than 4000 law enforcement officers were involved in executing 525 search warrants across Australia.

"Ironside has arrested and charged who we allege are some of the most dangerous criminals to Australia," Mr Kershaw said.

"We allege they are members of outlaw motorcycle gangs, Australian Mafia, Asian crime syndicates and serious and organised crime groups.

"Sadly, criminal gangs are targeting Australia because it is one of the most profitable countries in the world to sell drugs, and for three years, this operation has been covert.

"Australian law enforcement has been arresting and charging alleged offenders and we have prevented tonnes of drugs from coming onshore."

Originally published as Wild texts sent on secret crime app