Olinda mum Roxanne Bivolcheff and nine-year-old son Joope were lucky to escape alive when large trees destroyed their home in last week’s storms. Picture: Seven News

Olinda mum Roxanne Bivolcheff and nine-year-old son Joope were lucky to escape alive when large trees destroyed their home in last week’s storms. Picture: Seven News

A mum and her nine-year-old son are lucky to be alive after five giant trees ripped their home apart in Victoria’s storms.

Roxanne Bivolcheff and her boy, Joope, were trapped when the trees crashed into their Olinda home in the Dandenongs.

“It was terrible,” Ms Bivolcheff told 7 NEWS.

“It was the most disgusting feeling when I looked into the lounge room to see that my bedroom was in the lounge room where [my son] should have been laying.

“We were separated, but he was alive and I was alive.”

Roxanne Bivolcheff suffered severe injuries. Picture: Seven News

Ms Bivolcheff spent five days in hospital with severe concussion, a lacerated kidney, broken nose and needing 15 stitches, according to the network.

Joope escaped with just a scratch, adding it was “incredibly good luck”.



“I was literally stuck to the side wall closest to the wardrobe with a branch across my legs,” he said.

“I’m sorry for swearing, but my house turned into hell – it actually did.”

Nine-year-old Joope escaped with just a scratch. Picture: Seven News

The house was ripped to shreds. Picture: Seven News

Roxanne’s brother Lincoln Bivolcheff said his “little battler” sister and her son were “super lucky to be alive”.

“They are left with nothing,” he wrote on fundraising platform GoFundMe.

A fundraiser has been set up for the mother and son, whose home was destroyed. Picture: Seven News

“Their house and belongings were destroyed by a five falling trees.

“Roxanne was struck down and sustained terrible injuries.”

He is organising the $50,000 fundraiser to help get the family back on their feet.

Originally published as Wild storms ‘turned house into hell’