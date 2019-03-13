Wild storm wreaks havoc across Gladstone region

WILD STORM: Heavy rainfall and damaging winds lashed the Gladstone region overnight. Leah Darvell said her daughter took this pic at Tannum Sands.

GLADSTONE was smashed with a hard and fast storm overnight, tearing down trees, flooding buildings and causing significant damage to parts of the region.

The heavy rainfall and damaging winds began about 6pm and within 30 minutes, the region had received up 59 mm of rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BoM Meteorologist Nicholas Shera said it was an upper trough combined with a surface trough to the west that caused the severe thunderstorm.

"In Gladstone we recorded wind gusts of up to 80 km per hour," he said.

Photos have emerged on social media of damage to houses and businesses, flooding, fallen trees and debris scattered across the road.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett shared photos of the Gladstone Skate Park which copped a lashing in the short time period.

The photos show poles ripped from the ground as the shade structure struggles to carry a heavy load of water.

Cr Burnett said the skate park would be closed for sometime.

Stockland Gladstone announced overnight the centre had received some water and some retailers would be closed today.

Mr Shera said Gladstone could expect more rainfall across the region today or this afternoon with the chance of heavy isolated showers.

"It looks like it won't be as severe as yesterday," he said.