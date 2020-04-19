Wild storm predicted to hit Gladstone

A storm with damaging winds and hailstones is predicted to hit in the next several hours

A storm with damaging winds and hailstones is predicted to hit in the next several hours

A SEVERE thunderstorm with damaging winds and giant hailstones is predicted to hit Gladstone in the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for parts of the Capricornia district including Calliope and Biloela.

Other locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Blackwater, Yeppoon, and Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.