Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A storm with damaging winds and hailstones is predicted to hit in the next several hours
A storm with damaging winds and hailstones is predicted to hit in the next several hours
News

Wild storm predicted to hit Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Apr 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVERE thunderstorm with damaging winds and giant hailstones is predicted to hit Gladstone in the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for parts of the Capricornia district including Calliope and Biloela.

Other locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Blackwater, Yeppoon, and Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to hospital after a single-motorcycle crash in Callemondah last night.

        Drug case finally heard after two years

        premium_icon Drug case finally heard after two years

        Crime A magistrate referred to the case as “McCafferty’s buses” because it had been...

        Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

        premium_icon Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Honeyeaters can be attracted to any garden with a bird bath.

        Port painting winner revealed

        premium_icon Port painting winner revealed

        Art & Theatre More than 60 people entered this year’s competition.