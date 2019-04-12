Menu
ASSAULT: For Lowmead mum Michelle Leanne Atkinson, 47, her "strange” and "out of character” actions saw her before Magistrate Ross Woodford in a Bundaberg court yesterday. Brian Cassidy
Crime

Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

Katie Hall
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A WOMAN who attacked a fellow school mum, leaving her naked outside her home, has been fined after fronting court.

Lowmead mum Michelle Leanne Atkinson, 47, appeared before Magistrate Ross Woodford in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told she assaulted the other woman, over "something with their daughters they couldn't resolve".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Atkinson had become angry because of the incident, so she went to the victim's home.

Atkinson stood outside the gate of the home, and called out to the other woman.

The woman came outside wearing a towel and had her hair in a bun, having just come out of the shower.

As the woman approached the gate, Atkinson pulled the woman down by the hair and pushed her down on to the fence, leaning on her.

Some of the woman's hair was pulled out by Atkinson who said "you f-----g slag!".

During the struggle, the victim's towel fell off.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Atkinson was now being "ostracised" from the community, and had been a member of the P&C.

He said as a result of her actions, Atkinson had resorted to home schooling her daughter.

"She has been punished in other ways," Mr Maloy said.

Mr Woodford said Atkinson's actions were the result of being a "protective mother".

"Unfortunately you went one step too far with that," Mr Woodford said.

He ordered Atkinson pay a fine of $500.

A conviction was not recorded.

