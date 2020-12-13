A serious crash in inner Brisbane which left two people with serious leg injuries involved a stolen Audi, police allege. Onlookers described 'young people' leaving the vehicle.

The crash happened about 10.20pm Saturday on Gladstone Road in Dutton Park.

Police confirmed that a stolen Audi was involved in the crash, with one of the occupants taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital with a serious injury to his upper leg.

A picture of the crash from a witness.

The other occupant was picked up by a Black Range Rover, which police also believe was stolen, and driven away from the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain and a serious leg injury.

An eyewitness from Greenslopes said she saw "three cars fly past us at the intersection near the back of the Princess Alexandra Hospital".

"It was a wet road and they clearly lost control. There was a bang and then smoke," the woman said.

A stolen car was involved in a crash in Dutton Park on Saturday evening.

"By the time we got there someone was being pulled from a vehicle and another was limping across the road with what looked like a broken leg.

"The passengers in one car were very young."

Police said a stolen car was involved and another vehicle had picked up drivers involved.

"From what we could tell they had collected a car when they lost control and all hit the wall at the new school building site."

Others involved in the crash told police they saw one of the drivers take off on foot.

The police dog squad was tasked to the scene as police patrolled the area and nearby hospitals for the other occupant.

Lanes were reduced on Annerley Road at the time.

Emergency services assisting one of the people involved in the incident.

Originally published as Wild scenes as 'stolen Audi' causes crash