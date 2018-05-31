Tondoon gardens to host wild animal artwork

NEXT Tuesday, eccentric jungle animals and wombats with personality will add a pop of colour to Tondoon gardens.

Artist Tanya Kalantary's latest exhibition was designed to make you laugh.

The primary school teacher said as well as hand-making earrings and clutches, her latest art venture focused on big, bold and colourful animals.

The mother of three said her art was a visual escape for her and her art fans.

"I feel with all the horrible things happening in the world, why not create something of beauty that can be a sort of visual escape, even if for a short moment," she said.

Tanya Kalantary - Artist. Mike Richards GLA300518ARTS

The Glen Eden mum said she had been painting as long as she could remember but only recently had she been letting her fans decide for her what to paint next.

"Sometimes people will ask me to paint animals," she said.

"People give me a lot of good ideas and when I look up the animal and it speaks to me and it's not hard to bring it to life."

Mrs Kalantary said art was a natural instinct.

"It sounds strange but I love painting things that make me laugh.

"I studied visual art in university and started working as a high school teacher, so I've really always surrounded myself with art.

"But I'm not an artist who talks art, somehow the paintbrush just moves, it just comes naturally."

Animals with character like a cheeky meerkat, hippos and giraffes are just a few of the paintings you'll see hanging up at Tondoon Gardens.

"I always try to choose animals that I think might have quite funny personalities," she said.

"I don't plan to make them bright and colourful. It just happens.

"I'm currently working on some llamas."

The walls in Mrs Kalantary's house are dotted with quirky animals.

"They bring a room to life," she said.

"People have their own genre and style of painting they like but I think everyone has a soft spot for a silly looking animal.

"I guess that's just my little quirk. I love that I can bring a little happiness into people's homes."

Usually found hidden away in her home studio, the artist said the idea of the Toondoon garden exhibit was to reflect nature.

Find Tanya's artwork on her Facebook page, Tanya Kalantary - Artist.