Wiggles’ tips on entertaining kids

The Wiggles have released a song, called Social Distancing, to help explain the new world to kids. These are their top tips for entertaining kids at home.

You know COVID-19 has really changed the world when The Wiggles release a song called Social Distancing.

"I mean, would the Wiggles ever do a song called that if this catastrophe wasn't happening?," Anthony Field said.

Rush-recorded last week, the song and video (on The Wiggles' You Tube channel now) explains the new normal to children.

"The chorus is 'Social distancing, staying home to help the world, keeping safe all the boys and girls'," Field said.

A scene from The Wiggles’ new Social Distancing video. Picture: You Tube

"It's a fun, positive spin on why you're at home. We're trying to motivate kids to be advocates for staying home."

The video sees Emma Watkins dressed as a nanna talking to her grandkids via Facetime.

"For kids, social distancing isn't about keeping a metre and a half away from someone, it's more 'Why can't I go to nanna's house? Why can't I see my friends or have them at my place?'," Field said.

"We explain that in the song. You'll keep nanna safe if you don't visit her, you can communicate with her through email or you can write her a letter. There are ways to use music to help children, as well as have fun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUmSiLXesKI

"The song says if you wash your hands you'll become a handwashing hero. Mum or Dad can make a star chart every time the kids wash their hands, maybe they'll get a reward at the end of it? I suppose we did it years ago with Fruit Salad, Yummy Yummy. You don't preach, you just make it sound happy and the kids want to go and make a fruit salad. Hopefully, this will make them want to keep washing their hands and feel like they're doing something good."

As well as a 30-minute Facebook Live concert, they have just released a new album called Fun and Games.

WIGGLES TIPS FOR ENTERTAINING KIDS AT HOME

Anthony: "Children are experiencing fears about the coronavirus because it's an abstract thing and adults have fears about it too. Start a family project and make a sign for the door 'coronavirus stay away' and that can help them sleep better at night. I did that with my kids who had a real fear of spiders."

Lachie Gillespie: "It's trying to find the balance between having play time and not doing too much of the one thing. Music can be such a great part of your day, dancing is good exercise too."

Anthony: "You can turn everything into a positive. OK, let's make a TikTok video for grandma or film a music video on your phone for grandpa. Let's do a painting, tell me about what you've made, I'll write it on the top and we're going to send that to your cousin because you can't see them at the minute."

The Wiggles have covered Baby Shark on their new album Fun and Games. Picture: ABC Music

