Wiggins Island payment fight continues

A stacker in use at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.

CIVIL Mining and Construction and Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal returned to court for a hearing on Monday.

The parties are arguing over payments related to delays and disruptions of works at the Gladstone terminal.

In June, Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Peter Flanagan ordered WICET to pay CMC $4.086 million for the disruptions.

The Gladstone Observer reported in June that the biggest of CMC's four claims related to variations and directions that affected the bulk earthworks of Reclamation C Bunds for which they were seeking $5.8 million.

Justice Flanagan on Monday heard from the parties on other matters relating to the case.

