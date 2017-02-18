Wife's black eye and swollen lip were 'self defence'

The court heard the woman struck first, but her husband retaliated with "excessive force”.

HIS wife's black eye, swollen lip and scratched face were done in self defence.

That's what a Calliope man told police who attended his home after the assault on March 26 last year.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the man had accused his wife of infidelity and hiding drugs, and was trying to pat her down and check her phone.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the woman responded by striking her husband.

"He had several options but he chose the worst option, which was to retaliate using excessive force," Sgt Stevens said.

"A struggle ensued which resulted in (the man) placing her in a headlock and pushing her to the ground.

"(The woman) broke away, collected her daughter and ran to a nearby residence."

Sgt Stevens said the man told police his wife had assaulted him first, and he used only an open hand to push her away in self defence.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

He told the court he and his wife of eight years had since separated and he applied for rehab.

"I do admit I've had a drug problem," the man said.

"I just want my life back."

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced the man to 18 months probation with drug and domestic violence counselling.