Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Wife’s agony after man drowns off island

by Chris Calcino
25th Nov 2020 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN'S body has been pulled from the water after he drowned trying to retrieve his drifting catamaran off a Far North island.

Police and emergency services launched a marine search and rescue effort shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after a man in his 70s was reported missing.

The man and his wife were on Bowden Island, southeast of Mission Beach, when they noticed their catamaran had started to drift.

Police were called after the man failed to resurface when attempting to retrieve his boat.

MORE NEWS

Big developer moves north as subdivision progresses

New subdivision on cards as Taylor Point hits market

Residential lots proposed for former sugar cane site

The man's body was found at about 6.35pm west of Bowden Island.

His wife was on the beach at the time and was taken to hospital for observation due to shock.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Wife's agony after man drowns off Far North island

More Stories

Show More
cairns drowning editors picks mission beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Feel violated’: Home theft leaves Iveragh family vulnerable

        Premium Content ‘Feel violated’: Home theft leaves Iveragh family vulnerable

        Community A SPIKE in theft and break-ins in the region has left residents living in fear, with more than 100 offences recorded in the past month.

        Car crashes into pole in New Auckland

        Premium Content Car crashes into pole in New Auckland

        News EMERGENCY services were called to New Auckland this morning after vehicle crashed...

        • 25th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
        How Gladstone Council’s net worth rose by $238m

        Premium Content How Gladstone Council’s net worth rose by $238m

        News Council has liabilities of $156.2m, including a loan to the Queensland Treasury...

        Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Premium Content Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Crime Two of the offenders were just 16 at the time of the horrific incident.