Wife cranky after drunk Gladstone man pushes child off bike

NOT ONLY was a Gladstone man told off by a magistrate for his drunken actions; but he also found himself in his wife's bad books after a night out on the town.

Casey Desmond Conza pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including one count of assault or obstruct police and one count of commit public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

Conza was out and about the Gladstone night life scene on Goondoon St celebrating a mate's birthday with friends on July 8, but found himself walking the streets alone by 1.45am.

Walking along Yarroon St, Conza saw a group of young teens riding their bikes in the area.

He called out to the group of kids, but they ignored him.

Soon after Conza had caught up to the group of riders and again shouted at them as he walked towards them.

One of the riders shouted back: "what did you just say?"

The retort saw Conza make his way over to the group and start a verbal argument with the bike rider.

The court heard a scuffle between the two saw the teen pushed off his bike.

A short time later police were in the area and saw Conza walking the streets with his shirt back-to-front and inside out.

Four witnesses to the street beef told police what had happened, and officers went to make an arrest.

However, Conza was having none of it and began to struggle against officers' grasps.

He dug his heels into the ground and dropped his weight, causing officers to force him into the back of the police car.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her 33-year-old client only called out to the group of kids because he knew a few of their parents.

She said his intentions were purely to tell the kids to get off the streets and go home, but perhaps was 'too concerned'.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it seemed more like he was egging on a fight.

Conza stood up and told Ms Ho that it was more like a 'muscle-off' between him and the group.

Ms Ho said it was obvious Conza had too much to drink that night.

Ms Ramos said her client's wife agreed, and was upset with her husband when he arrived home.

"Well, you've got a 33-year-old man 'muscling-off' with juveniles ...that's just not acceptable," Ms Ho replied.

Ms Ho told Conza that instead of worrying about other people's children, he should be more concerned about himself and his own family.

She imposed a $500 fine, but did not record a conviction.