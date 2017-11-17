Menu
Widespread problem can be deadly, charity warns

KEEP IT SAFE: Margriet Hill, Subway sandwich artist works hard to ensure she sticks to food safety guidelines.
Julia Bartrim
ON AVERAGE, 86 people die of food poisoning in Australia each year, according to the Food Safety Information Council.

The council, a charity backed by state and territory health and food safety agencies, calculates there are about 4.1million cases of food poisoning nationwide each year, resulting in 31,920 hospitalisations.

As part of Australian Food Safety Week, the council seeks to raise awareness and stressed the importance of cooking your own food correctly and using a thermometer to ensure food temperatures are correct.

It's a message not lost on local businesses, who rely heavily on food safety procedures to deliver their product.

Gladstone Subway sandwich artist Margriet Hill said food safety was an absolute priority for the business.

"It speaks for itself, it's very important for the health of our customers,” she said.

"Customers won't come back if they get sick. Their (trust in Subway) is very important.”

Ms Hill said staff were trained to "wash their hands, wear gloves, and make sure all the food is fresh”.

"With prepping we do it quickly so the food's back in the fridge and we have to check the temperatures (of the bain-marie, fridges and freezers) three times per day,” she said.

