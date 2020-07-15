Wide-eyed bub crowned Gladstone’s cutest

Rachael Brown with her son Cooper, 10 months, who won The Observer's cutest baby poll.

A SNAP showing a wide-eyed bub dressed in a dinosaur onesie has taken out The Observer’s cutest baby poll.

Mum Rachael Brown said she shared the picture of her son Cooper on a whim.

“We were surprised to be honest,” the mother-of-four said.

More than 50 bubs were in the poll which Observer readers voted on over a week.

“The photo I shared of him I always thought it was the cutest one I’ve gotten of him so I thought I would just stick that one in and see how he goes,” she said.

WINNER: The photo that won Gladstone's cutest baby poll 2020. Pictured: Cooper Brown, 10 months old.

“I was surprised to see his little face (in the poll) because there were so many other cute babies.

“We think he’s cute but every parent thinks their baby is cute.”

Ms Brown said her favourite thing about Cooper was his laid-back nature and cute smile.

“He is the most laid-back, easy baby ever … he just lays back and watches the world go by.”

“He is honestly the perfect baby.”

Ms Brown said Cooper received lots of attention from friends and family, especially from his three older brothers.

“His brothers absolutely adore him.”