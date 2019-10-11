Wicked wings with a side of clean windows

CAR WASH: This Saturday KFC will be serving up window cleaning alongside their usual menu. (Photo by Karen BLEIER / AFP)

KFC Gladstone will be part fast food restaurant part car was this Saturday as part of the first Drive-through Window Wash service.

The service will be available for one day only from 11am — 3pm, with all donations going to the KFC Youth Foundation.

The KFC Window Wash comes shortly after the KFC Youth Foundation released its second annual Youth Confidence Report, which delved into the state of issues and concerns of young Aussies.

The report includes their attitudes and opinions toward the challenges they face and topics of biggest concern, including mental health.

It also uncovered a crisis in confidence in young Aussies, with fewer than one in five feeling confident enough to be themselves in all areas of their lives.

Chief Operations Officer of Collins Foods Limited, Drew O’Malley said with over 90 per cent of their (staff) under 25, they were driven to do everything they can to support young Australians.

“The funds raised from this initiative will go towards giving young Aussies more opportunities to succeed and achieve, so come along, grab a delicious lunch with your family and friends, and enjoy leaving one of our restaurants with a clean windscreen knowing you’ve helped our youth,” Mr O’Malley said.

This year the KFC Youth Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million, with all funds going to the Foundation’s five charity partners: Reachout.com, Whitelion, StreetWork, Youngcare and Reach, driving awareness of the youth confidence crisis and issues young Aussies are facing.

The Window Wash is one of many local and large-scale activities used to fundraise their projects and mentorship programs supporting Aussie youth, helping them to thrive, not just survive.