Why you'll find little painted rocks at BAM

Ruth Macklin and Tracey Bartlett have started The Healing Arts Project, aimed at helping women touched by cancer or illness.

Ruth Macklin and Tracey Bartlett have started The Healing Arts Project, aimed at helping women touched by cancer or illness. Matt Taylor GLA020518ARTS

ROCKS collected from along the Boyne River were a cheap canvas for Ruth Macklin when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

While receiving treatment she would paint flowers or mandalas on the rocks.

Ruth Macklin (PICTURED) and Tracey Bartlett have started The Healing Arts Project, aimed at helping women touched by cancer or illness. Matt Taylor GLA020518ARTS

The creative pastime has stuck with Ruth and this weekend she will share it with people at Beach Arts and Music.

Ruth will hide painted rocks throughout the Millennium Esplanade for people to find.

She hopes they will become quirky Mother's Day presents for some.

Ruth and Tracey will also have a stall at the markets, from 2-7pm today.