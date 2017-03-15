Lightning explodes mum's phone as storm hits

A SERIOUS crack of lightning showed Michelle Dahl how much her internet and phone connection really blows.

The Miriam Vale woman's modem and phone line was blown up during Tuesday's storm.

While she said there wasn't much to tell, she was thankful she wasn't on the phone when she noticed a "burnt rubber" smell in her home at 11.30pm.

During storm warnings emergency services always stress the need to stay off your phone and internet, and this is why.

"My husband and I were asleep and there was a hell of a loud noise that work us both up," Michelle said.

"I woke up and went down the hallway and could smell something burning."

Once Michelle's husband reconnected their power they noticed the black mark on their wall and curtain where their phone line had exploded.

The danger of using phones and the internet during storms is relayed by emergency services during serious storms.

It's even been the topic of a MythBusters show, where Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage confirmed the danger that lies in the power lines.

"If (lightning strikes the building you're inside) the powerful bolt of electricity will look for the quickest route to the ground via wiring," they concluded.

"An electrified phone line could then send dangerous vibrations up to the phone's mouthpiece and deliver an earful of lethal shock."