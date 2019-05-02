BAFFLE BATTLE: In February Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett addressed concerned community members over the future of Baffle Creek as Labor asks questions in its Great Sandy Marine Park Zoning Plan Survey.

RESIDENTS on the southern-side of Baffle Creek will submit a proposal that recommends banning commercial fishing, but continue to allow recreational anglers to throw in a line, to strike the best balance for the waterway.

Darren Rasmussen, who owns the Rocky Point Retreat camp grounds on the southern bank of Baffle Creek at Winfield, is part of a seven-person committee putting together the submission on behalf of the community.

Mr Rasmussen said if Baffle Creek, and the ocean area immediately around its mouth, was a yellow zone, it would protect and boost fish stocks, while still enabling residents and visitors to utilise the creek recreationally.

"Our community will support the implementation of a zoning plan that continues to allow recreational line fishing, crabbing and prawning throughout Baffle Creek," he said.

Currently Baffle Creek is zoned yellow, but overlain by the designated Great Sandy Area, which allows commercial activity.

Removing that provision would mean the area remains a popular fishing destination for tourists, protects subsequent businesses who rely on the tourism industry and protects property prices in the area, according to Mr Rasmussen.

"Why would you bother coming here if you couldn't fish?" he said.

The submission comes after Mr Rasmussen initially put a petition to the state government after the Great Sandy Marine Park Zoning Plan Survey asked "should parts of Baffle Creek be included in a marine national park zone to support the long-term health and resilience of this system?"

There were concerns that question inferred the State Government was considering making Baffle a green zone, stopping any and all fishing activity.

In response to the petition Minster for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch declined to remove the question but assured community members their views would be heard.

"The associated online survey has closed, and therefore removing the question about Baffle Creek will have no effect," she said.

"Since the release of the Discussion Paper, the community around Baffle Creek has elected representatives to provide an efficient means of contact between the community and the department.

"Departmental staff continue to liaise with the community through these representatives to discuss marine park management options with a view to ensuring an appropriate balance between conservation and use."

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who supported the petitions that attracted almost 4000 signatures, said he was committed to ensuring the State Government's promise, that the department would meet with community groups to discuss their views and feedback from the region, would be honoured.

"It goes without saying that we are closely watching this space to see that residents, businesses and groups within Baffle Creek are truly consulted when the draft plan is released," he said.

"All we're asking for is a fair say in the process, so please keep your promise Minister and hear us out."