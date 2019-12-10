Why Weinstein looks so shocking recently

HARVEY Weinstein shocked onlookers as he hobbled into a Manhattan court on Friday looking pallid and unsteady.

The 67-year-old accused rapist and former powerhouse Hollywood producer - who was in court for a new bail hearing - has suffered from type 2 diabetes, back issues and other health problems that have been in free fall since his arrest, sources said, which caused his troubling recent look.

Weinstein's health problems paved the way for him to be allowed to wear a modified monitoring device while he's out on bail awaiting trial on sex charges - and the gadget was at the heart of Friday's hearing.

Weinstein - who had a handler help prop him up as he entered the courtroom - was originally outfitted with a regular ankle bracelet, but because of his health issues, bail bondsman Ira Judelson swapped it for a two-part device. The new device includes a slimmer ankle bracelet with a separate signalling component. The original device is not prone to the same user error.

"The one-piece device was problematic for his leg and medical issues," Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told the court of the original, much bulkier monitor.

But Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said Weinstein's ankle monitor was untraceable on at least 56 separate occasions, in violation of his bail conditions. Prosecutors said Weinstein repeatedly failed to keep within range as required.

Due to the violations and new bail reform laws taking effect next year, Weinstein's bail package has to be re-examined, with both sides making their arguments on Friday. Justice James Burke is set to rule on the issue this week.

Weinstein is currently free on $US1 million ($A1.46 million) cash bail. He faces up to life in prison on charges of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape in connection with three accusers.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission