Why we love living in the Gladstone region

MOVING OUT: Wendy Marsten, Gena Hitzke and Colleen Tribe from Roseberry House prepare to move next year.

MOVING OUT: Wendy Marsten, Gena Hitzke and Colleen Tribe from Roseberry House prepare to move next year. Mike Richards GLA051217ROSE

AS THE staff at Roseberry House prepare to move next year to bigger, brighter premises on Dawson Rd, The Observer dropped in to find out who's who, why they live here and why they stay in Gladstone.

For general manager Colleen Tribe, Tuesday's priorities were preparing a tender for the federally-funded Parents Next program and to check on progress in the building, which is on track for a February 2018 move.

Despite the usual hiccups, things are moving along well.

Once completed it will house Roseberry's housing department, Youth and Family Services and administration.

Colleen moved with her husband to Tannum Sands from Brisbane 20 years ago.

The former school teacher took up a position at Tannum Sands State School and planned to stay for two years.

"I didn't like it at first,” she readily admitted.

"Being away from friends and the lifestyle of a bigger city was hard. We lived at Tannum Sands and it was beautiful but small with not much there.

"I missed the shops and the convenience.

"Then something just changed and I started to love the place, the lifestyle.

"You have to make it work for you. I just thought I had to change my attitude because the town's not going to change it for me.

"I did and I really love Gladstone.

"There's a lot of knockers here but I think they haven't embraced the lifestyle and the niceness of the town.

"It's a nice little town - there's hardly any graffiti, it's kept nice and there's beautiful parks.

"There's always something going on. Gladstone has been very good to us.”

Gena Hitzke is Roseberry's manager of Youth and Family Services and she moved here 15 years ago to work and to be closer to family.

She's worked in the youth services industry for 10 years with the past two years at Roseberry.

"I guess I (liken) Gladstone to a gangly teenager in the sense it has a really good soul and it's just going through its growing stages working out who it is and trying on different identities,” she said.

"I look forward to seeing who it becomes as an adult, or a mature city.”

Business manager Wendy Marsten was born and bred in the city. Her family is here and they are the main reason she stays.

"It's near the coast, not that I get to go there very often but I like to be able to see the sea,” she said.

Wendy said anyone thinking of moving to Gladstone region should come and check it out.

"Dont believe everything you read,” she said.