Why we could be set for more mossies

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THERE could be more mossies for Queenslanders this year, according to CQUniversity.

CQUniversity Professor of Immunology & Haematology and Research Coordinator of Infectious Diseases Andrew Taylor-Robinson says the wetter than usual start to summer could mean more mosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes require still, often stagnant water in which to breed, so mosquito numbers really take off after the seasonal rains,” he said.

"Typically in Australia the period when mosquitoes are most common coincides with the summer months. You may expect to see a mosquito any time between October and April. In 2017, however, Queensland has witnessed an unusually wet October with some regions registering the heaviest monthly rainfall on record. This means that now in late November, mosquitoes are starting to be seen in high numbers which is much earlier than in years that experienced a drier spring,” he said.

"If October was a prelude to a wet summer, then the prediction of it being 'the worst mosquito season in history' may come true.”

However, Professor Taylor-Robinson said more rain would be needed.

"For predictions of prolonged swarms to be validated, plenty more rain during and after the Christmas and New Year holiday period will be required,” he said.

Professor Taylor-Robinson said any region that had experienced significant rain could expect potential mosquito outbreaks.

"As a general rule, drier regions, where there is less rainfall over the summer, will experience fewer mosquitoes and therefore will have less pest problems as well as a reduced risk of the diseases that they may carry,” he said.

"So, what regions experience worse outbreaks will depend on the pattern, volume and duration of rainfall.”

Professor Taylor-Robinson said while there were about 80 well-characterised species of mosquitoes that live in Australia and 'probably a couple of hundred more that have not been identified in any great detail', people could expect to see only a few varieties buzzing around this summer that cause real problems.

"Only a few, around a dozen, are known to carry pathogens, usually viruses such as Ross River and other so-called neglected arboviruses, that can cause infection when passed to humans,” Professor Taylor-Robinson explained.