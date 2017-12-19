Retailers bring party to the street before Boxing Day sales

TWENTY retailers in the Goondoon Street shopping precinct are banding together to deliver a mega shopping experience tomorrow.

The Gladstone CBD Retail Precinct Christmas Block Party will be held all day on Thursday from 9am-7pm.

Owner of Runway 7 Lynda Ninness and Lyn Sanderson of Shoe Luxe came up with the idea for extended trade last week.

"It's been a little bit quieter than it should be," Mrs Ninness said.

A range of businesses including Gladstone Bridal, hair salons, food shops, gift shops, clothing shops and cafes have contributed to a Mega Christmas Raffle valued at $1600.

Customers will be treated to discounts and giveaways throughout the day.

The party will end with a sausage sizzle.

La Moda store owner Melanie Carlyon said the event will bring some life onto the main street.

"There's so much to offer," she said.

"Each individual store will have their own specials on the day.

"Anyone who purchases on the day will go in the raffle to win."

And it's valued at more than $1600 dollars of CBD products.

Guests are welcome to attend a wine and cheese evening.