Union volunteers are planning a door knock throughout the Gladstone region this weekend.
Why union volunteers could come knocking at your door

Tegan Annett
11th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
THE union movement against Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd is heating up, with a protest held outside his office yesterday ahead of a doorknock planned for this weekend.

Yesterday's protest outside Mr O'Dowd's office called for the government to restore penalty rates, ahead of the federal election.

"Wages are going nowhere, while sham contracting, wage theft, labour hire and casualisation have taken insecure work to record levels," Queensland Council of Unions secretary Ros McLennan said.

Meanwhile, Gladstone is one of 16 cities in Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia where union volunteers will hit the streets this Saturday.

Union members will doorknock homes throughout the region to call for a change of government to ensure a "fair go" for workers.

While visiting residents' homes they hope to discuss the "lack of fair pay rises" and "growth of insecure work".

"To change the rules, we need to change the government, we will do this by talking to as many people as we can about which political parties have and which have not committed to a fair go for working people," ACTU secretary Sally McManus said.

"We want to live in a country where people have jobs they can count on and fair pay rises."

