Why union is saying power prices will rise by $300

Methane Spirit takes on the first load of liquefied natural gas to leave the APLNG processing plant on Gladstone's Curtis Island.
Chris Lees
by

DESPITE Gladstone being a LNG exporter, a new report says people living here will be paying $351.18 more on their electricity bills as a direct result of "Australia's broken gas export system”.

The information was revealed in a report from the McKell Institute.

"Wholesale gas prices play a central role in shaping household power prices, and current wholesale gas prices are significantly inflated, impacting businesses and household consumers,” the report reads. "This report estimates the cost of policy inaction in gas to be significant.”

The report claims without "significant government action, there is no guarantee that prices could fall to rates the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission have suggested are achievable is unlikely”.

Australian Workers' Union national secretary Daniel Walton said the Federal Government needed to address the crisis immediately.

"It is a disgrace that families in Gladstone are being made to shell out hundreds of dollars more on their power bills, simply because the Prime Minister is too gutless to pull a handful of multinational gas exporters back into line,” Mr Walton said.

However, APPEA chief executive Dr Malcolm Roberts hit back at the claims in the report and by the union.

"The AWU is also ignoring the fact that gas producers, under an agreement reached with the Federal Government, have significantly increased supply to the domestic market,” he said.

Dr Roberts said the obvious solution was for Victoria and New South Wales to develop their own gas resources.

