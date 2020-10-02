Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a safety inspector and yelling “you’re a f---ing dog” in his face is appealing his conviction.
A union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a safety inspector and yelling “you’re a f---ing dog” in his face is appealing his conviction.
Crime

Why union boss is appealing over ‘f---ing dog’ incident

by Grace Mason
2nd Oct 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a Workplace Health and Safety inspector and yelling "you're a f--king dog, Duckworth" in his face is appealing against his conviction.

Roland Cummins, 33, an organiser for the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, was handed the fine last month by Cairns Magistrates Court.

The court heard he verbally attacked inspector Robert Duckworth at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre worksite in April 2018, leaning towards his face and screaming 'you're a f--king dog, Duckworth' three times.

Rolly Cummins leading a rally outside the Cairns Regional Council over a pay dispute in 2018. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Rolly Cummins leading a rally outside the Cairns Regional Council over a pay dispute in 2018. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

MORE NEWS

'S**thouse area': Far North drug hot spots revealed

How long drug trafficker Ryan Hill will spend in jail

10 of the worst Far North fraudsters, thieves

Cummins was ordered to pay a further $7200 to foot the legal costs of Workplace Health and Safety.

He is now appealing against the guilty finding by magistrate Catherine Benson, listing 10 grounds as to why the matter should be retried. Cummins' legal team argues it can't be proven Mr Duckworth was "intimidated" and says the magistrate failed to take into account what occurred in the lead-up to the incident.

The matter is set down for a review on October 30.

Originally published as Why union boss is appealing over 'f---ing dog Duckworth' incident

cfmeu court crime intimidation roland cummins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 1.

        • 2nd Oct 2020 7:00 AM
        $1.5b package to help 326 Flynn manufacturing businesses

        Premium Content $1.5b package to help 326 Flynn manufacturing businesses

        News “Exciting news for the 326 local manufacturing businesses and the 5,461 employees,”...

        Ride on, Gladstone: $45k bike path upgrades announced

        Premium Content Ride on, Gladstone: $45k bike path upgrades announced

        News Several bike paths in the region are set for major overhauls.

        Industry giant gets $35k funding boost

        Premium Content Industry giant gets $35k funding boost

        News Apprentices and Trainees Queensland reacted happily to receiving funding.