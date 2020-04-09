Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Why ‘Uber Bob’ cocaine case has been pushed back

by Lea Emery
9th Apr 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TERMINALLY ill pensioner accused of selling about $7200 of cocaine a week had his case delayed because one of the police officers involved is in self-isolation.

Robert Alexander John Pearson, who is nicknamed "Uber Bob", is facing multiple charges including trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

Pearson was scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court later this month but prosecutor Caitlin Usher yesterday asked for the case to be delayed.

"We are asking for an extension to provide the brief of evidence because the officer involved was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and had to self-isolate," she said.

Ms Usher said the officer estimated he would need another month to compile the brief of evidence.

Pearson's defence lawyer, Demi Quadrio, of Gatenby Lawyers, asked for Pearson's bail conditions to be changed so he could have contact with co-accused Leeanne Karin Pearson and Justin Kenneth Hortz.

Magistrate Mark Howden granted police the extension and adjourned the matter to May 26. He also granted the changes to bail.

Originally published as Why 'Uber Bob' cocaine case has been pushed back

More Stories

Show More
cocaine trafficking court crime pensioner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ve been learning’: Tech’s role in Easter Mass

        premium_icon ‘I’ve been learning’: Tech’s role in Easter Mass

        News The holiest week on the Christian calendar will be markedly different this year.

        REVEALED: COVID-19’s impact on Gladstone businesses

        premium_icon REVEALED: COVID-19’s impact on Gladstone businesses

        Business A new survey has shown how restrictions and closures are impacting businesses in...

        ELECTION RESULTS: New councillors declared

        premium_icon ELECTION RESULTS: New councillors declared

        News Find out who will be joining Mayor Matt Burnett at the council table from next...

        CQU bursaries helping ease impact of pandemic

        premium_icon CQU bursaries helping ease impact of pandemic

        News University has provided urgent financial relief to hundreds of its Australian...