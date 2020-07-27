Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEPUTY Mayor Kahn Goodluck standing at the Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine while travelling to Longreach for a meeting with fellow councillor Darryl Branthwaite.
DEPUTY Mayor Kahn Goodluck standing at the Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine while travelling to Longreach for a meeting with fellow councillor Darryl Branthwaite.
News

Why two Gladstone councillors embarked on western mission

Jacobbe McBride
27th Jul 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Mayor Kahn Goodluck and Councillor Darryl Branthwaite hit the road and headed west last weekend to attend an Inland Queensland Roads Action Project meeting.

Stopping along the way en route to Longreach and savouring what Central-Western Queensland has to offer, Cr Goodluck said it was a great trip.

“The Inland Queensland Road Action Project, an advocacy group, held an update meeting which included six RDAs, 28 local governments, RACQ and other organisations which are part of the group,” he said.

“We have done a fair bit of planning about where we think the strategic priorities should lie as far as funding our inland roads.

“It is all about opening up the regional and rural areas, making sure we are getting the best bang for our buck in terms of economic development while upgrading roads.”

The meeting was an opportunity to rub shoulders and network with mayors and councillors from other regions.

“The chair of the group is Mayor Eric (Rick) Britton from the Boulia Shire Council and the vice-chair was Mayor Jane McNamara from Flinders Shire Council,” Cr Goodluck said.

“They were probably two key personnel on the IQRAP and have undertaken a lot of work.”

Stops at Barcaldine to the Tree of Knowledge and the Qantas Museum in Longreach were highlights which will stick in the memory of Cr Goodluck.

“We stopped at Barcaldine, I had never been there before, and Cr Branthwaite and myself stopped at the Tree of Knowledge to check it out,” he said.

“We saw the big Qantas Museum in Longreach which houses the last 747 in Australia which is actually pretty cool.

“We would have loved to head out to Winton and check out a few other places while we were here but, unfortunately, we haven’t got time and have to head back.”

The Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine. PHOTO: Kahn Goodluck.
The Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine. PHOTO: Kahn Goodluck.

Cr Goodluck said he would make it his mission to holiday with his family in Central-Western Queensland in the future.

“I am pretty certain I will be coming out here again at a later date with the family to explore these areas because they are cool,” he said.

central west queensland darryl branthwaite gladstone regional council inland queensland roads action project kahn goodluck qantas museum racq insurance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

        premium_icon Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

        News GRC will hold pop-up stalls from tomorrow so the community can have their voices heard on the Cassy Lives Skate Park upgrade.

        GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        premium_icon GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        Lifestyle Residents kick back at Marina event.

        Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

        premium_icon Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

        Sport LOCAL rugby union made a triumphant return this weekend, with some emphatic results...

        Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

        premium_icon Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

        News LOCAL paramedics were tasked with attending an incident involving a go-kart and car...