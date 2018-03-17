Why turnaround is yet to hit Gladstone construction sector

CONFIDENCE is returning to the Gladstone economy, but it is yet to create a construction boom.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show building approvals across the Gladstone region remain on track to match the previous financial year.

But the construction industry is hoping for an upswing in coming years.

ABS data shows 102 dwellings were approved in Gladstone in 2016-17, and 50 new dwellings had been approved between July and December 2017.

Master Builders Association's Central Queensland regional manager Dennis Bryant said he expected a steady rise in construction approvals this financial year after a rough three years.

But he said people were not throwing money into investment properties and new construction.

"It's improving but no area is going gangbusters. It's just slight steady. We can always do with more work in the region," he said.

"Most people are reporting they do have work ahead of them, across the region. It's looking quite good. Nothing exciting, nothing booming, just a slow improvement."

Mr Bryant attributed the recent tough years to a lack of confidence in the mining sector.

"Everyone got frightened off by the fact people were losing jobs in the mining businesses. Now they can see the mining industry hasn't gone backwards, it's recovering," he said.

"The lack of confidence for future employment was the biggest factor and now that's turned around we see a lot of projects either being reopened or expanded."

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said the steady market was keeping the economy ticking over.

"At the highest level it shows continued construction, even for small domestic projects. This means maintaining a level of work for contractors and trades - which also flows on to the associated supporting businesses," he said.

"Building approvals are considered purely on whether the building meets the relevant structural and construction requirements. If the construction meets the Construction Code and Building Act, it has to be approved. It is also noted that, in addition to council, building applications can also be approved by private certifiers." - NewsRegional