Why tribunal ruled lawyer must be struck off

David Charles Mizen is serving a sentence of three years behind bars.

A tribunal has recommended a Perth solicitor who was jailed for possessing and sharing horrific child abuse material should be struck off the roll of legal practitioners because he has “a defect of character”.

David Charles Mizen was sentenced in December to three years in prison after pleading guilty to collecting about 20,000 images and videos, including some showing children involved in BDSM and bestiality.

The State Administrative Tribunal this week found Mizen’s crimes amounted to “professional misconduct” and he was not a “fit and proper” person to engage in legal practice.

The tribunal has sent its finding to the full bench of the West Australian Supreme Court, which has the power to strike Mizen’s name off the roll of practitioners.

“Integrity is an essential prerequisite to the right to practice law,” the tribunal said.

“The heinous conduct which constituted the offences of which the practitioner was convicted not only manifested a complete disregard for compliance with the law itself but was criminal conduct of a most serious kind.

“That conduct demonstrates that the practitioner has a complete lack of integrity, had engaged in conduct of that kind over an extended period and is a person who clearly could not command the personal confidence of his clients, fellow practitioners or judges.

“Put another way, this is a case where the conduct of the practitioner showed a defect of character incompatible with membership of the profession.”

The tribunal noted the sentencing judge in the WA District Court had found Mizen showed no significant indication of remorse.

“There could hardly be a clearer case of a practitioner demonstrating that he is not a fit and proper person to be an Australian legal practitioner,” the tribunal said.

Mizen had pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child exploitation material and two counts of possessing child exploitation material in 2019.

The tribunal noted some of the images contained text that the sentencing judge characterised as “providing information and encouragement to people as to how to engage in the actual sexual abuse of children”.

Mizen did not oppose the application made to the tribunal by the Legal Profession Complaints Committee.

He told the tribunal he had been admitted to practice law in WA in about 2005.

The Legal Practice Board previously accepted Mizen’s application to cancel his certificate in June last year.

