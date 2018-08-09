Why this unique Agnes holiday home is up for awards

LUXURY: The Pods features polished native timber floors, two bedroom pods, an entertainment area, built-in sofas and easy access to secluded beaches.

LUXURY: The Pods features polished native timber floors, two bedroom pods, an entertainment area, built-in sofas and easy access to secluded beaches.

WHEN brother and sister Derek and Marian Drew decided to build an Agnes Water holiday house a decade ago, they had the unconventional in mind.

The siblings enlisted friend Simon Laws, of Anthill Constructions, to design and build a unique, luxury beach house, affectionately nicknamed The Pods.

The Pods was designed by Simon Laws of Anthill Constructions.

The Pods, in the prestigious Sunrise at 1770 estate, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2018 HomeAway Holiday Rental Awards, and you don't need an architectural degree to see why.

The feature of the property that most stands out is the fact that it's divided into 'pods'.

"Each pod comes off one central backbone walkway, so it separates all these activities into these little units that keep them quiet and private," Marian said.

The Pods was designed by Simon Laws of Anthill Constructions.

The walkway between pods has a roof but is otherwise exposed to the outdoors, helping to provide inhabitants greater access to the natural world.

Marian and her brother used to camp around Agnes Water as teenagers and wanted to recreate that close-to-nature feel in their holiday house.

"You go into this beautiful place you don't want to be locked inside," she said.

The Pods was designed by Simon Laws of Anthill Constructions.

For this reason, the bathroom pod has a wall that slides open so you can lie in the deep bath, soaking in rainwater and look out at the trees and birds.

Marian said this was her favourite feature.

She still stays at The Pods when she can but for much of the time the siblings rent the property out on HomeAway (formerly Stayz).

With its gracious curved ceilings and pared-back minimalist feel, Marian said The Pods had proved a hit with its HomeAway guests.

"Most people really get the idea and they really like the detail in the architecture and they love being exposed to the bush," she said.

Marian credits Simon for the end result.

"He took our brief to be playful and to be very light on the landscape," she said.

The shortlist winners will be announced on August 29.