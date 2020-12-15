Why this Thunder batsman is the toast of CQ sports club

THE Sydney Thunder got the points, but it was Emerald Brothers Cricket Club that was the big winner in last night’s BBL match.

The club received $9500 courtesy of the Toyota Bash for Cash, in which Toyota, in partnership with Channel 7, rewards selected local clubs with $500 for every six.

A total of 19 sixes were hit in the contest, in which the Thunder scored an unlikely win over the Brisbane Heat in Canberra.

Daniel Sams was the hero for the Thunder – and for Emerald Brothers – as he smashed seven sixes in his match-winning innings of 65 not out off just 25 balls.

Heat skipper Chris Lynn also helped to bolster the tally, with five sixes in his score of 69.

Emerald Brothers secretary Lyn Brown said it was a fantastic result for the club.

“It was exciting to watch,” she said.

“It looked a bit slow there for a while and then a couple of Heat fellas opened up.

“At half-time we had 10 and we thought we’d be happy with that and then the Thunder went to work and we finished up with 19.”

The Bash for Cash is open to clubs that are registered as part of the Toyota Good for Cricket raffle, and Emerald Brothers is one of 40 that will benefit from the cash giveaway.

Brown put together a nomination, in which she mentioned the great work of the club’s amazing volunteers and its family culture.

She also highlighted how lighting at their grounds, the Emerald Showgrounds, would help to grow the club and ultimately benefit the whole community.

She got a phone call last week to say it had been successful.

“We spread the word around all our supporters, and everyone was pretty keen,” she said.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club has seven junior and one senior team. Photo: Contributed.

“We’d been watching all the other Big Bash games to see how much each club gets.

“I think the other totals were $3000 and $5500 so last night’s was the biggest so far.”

Brown said it was exciting to see the club profiled through photos and videos at the start of the broadcast.

“They put up a montage, it was about 30 seconds explaining who we who we are. They mentioned our mascot Larry the Leprechaun and how hot it is in Central Queensland and that we need lights at our field,” she said.

Emerald Brothers has seven junior and one senior team, plus about 40 or 50 youngsters in the Junior Blasters program.

Brown said the installation of lighting was the “big dream” for the club.

“We need half a million dollars for that so this is just the beginning,” she said.