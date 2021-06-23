Why Sydney isn’t going into lockdown

What are the new COVID-19 restrictions for Sydney and NSW?

After recording 10 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday it's the question on every NSW resident's mind: Is Sydney heading for lockdown?

Last month Melbourne shut down after its outbreak hit 26 cases, with the state recording 12 new infections on the day restrictions were announced.

As of Tuesday NSW has 21 cases now linked to the Bondi cluster, which can be traced to a limousine driver responsible for ferrying overseas flight staff.

The only mystery case is a child who attends St Charles Catholic Primary School at Waverley, with investigations underway into how the student acquired highly infectious Delta strain.

One coronavirus expert has warned that failing to implement a lockdown quickly could prove to be a big mistake for NSW as the current mask measures only had a 50 per cent chance of success.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a week-long extension of mask restrictions to all of Greater Sydney after the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases on Monday.

But ABC reporter and medical expert Dr Norman Swan said the reason Sydney wasn't in lockdown was because there hadn't been "too many surprises" in the outbreak so far.

"Significant numbers are occurring while people are already in isolation, and you also know the chain of transmission … (there's) only one mystery case," Dr Swan said on Tuesday night's episode of The Project.

"People are going to say, 'Oh, why is Sydney not locking down when Victoria did?'

"It is very different circumstances, because in Victoria you have the Wollert man and you had a broken chain of transmission … whereas here there's an unbroken chain of transmission, we know where it came from and that is luck actually - unlucky in Victoria."

Cars are lining up along Campbell Parade to get into the Bondi covid drive-in clinic as cases grow in Sydney's eastern suburbs Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift.



But Dr Swan stressed that future lockdowns in NSW and other states were still a "significant possibility" until mass vaccinations occurred.

"This one, (NSW) are lucky, they know the chain of transmission and they can control it. Next time, maybe not," he said.

"It is not about numbers, it is about where people have caught it and where they've passed it to."

Dr Swan's comments echo those made by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who confirmed the number of unlinked cases would determine if a lockdown was needed.

"All but one case is linked to an existing case and that case was only discovered a few hours ago … that gives us a degree of confidence that what we have asked people to do matches the risk that is there at the moment," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a sharp increase in unlinked cases would be cause for concern. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

"If that changes, if we suddenly have a number of unlinked cases and if we suddenly have them outside the geographic region they are concentrated in that we will obviously adjust the health advice and we will respond to that (idea of a lockdown)."

Ms Berejiklian has announced a week-long extension of mask restrictions to all of greater Sydney, with masks compulsory on public transport and indoor venues until midnight on Wednesday, June 30.

The mandate has also been extended to greater Sydney as well as the Blue Mountains and Illawarra regions.

Sydney's covid exposure sites continue to grow

The new exposure sites announced on Tuesday join a long list of other venues which now span across greater Sydney and the Illawarra, as well as international flights and bus routes.

Any passengers on board the following flights are considered close contacts and must get tested and go into self-isolation.

Sydney to Wellington: QF163 (Qantas) June 18 departing Sydney at 7.05pm and arriving in Wellington at 12.12am, June 19.

Wellington to Sydney: NZ247 (Air New Zealand) June 21 departing Wellington at 10.13am and arriving in Sydney at 11.33am.

Anyone who visited the following venues at the times listed below is considered a close contact of a covid case and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days from your visit, even if a negative result is received.

Bondi: Totti's Bondi (inside the Royal Bondi), 283 Bondi Rd, June 19 5pm - 6.30pm.

Mascot: Wallabies Thai Restaurant (anyone who dined in the outside area) 2/1-5 Bourke St Mascot, June 19 11.30am -12pm.

Bondi Junction: Chanel fragrance and beauty in Westfield Bondi Junction, June 18 12pm to 12.25pm.

Sydney: ANZ 20 Martin Place (anyone on level two), June 17, 11.45am - 3.15pm.

Bondi Junction to North Sydney: 200 bus, June 14 from 4.25pm-5pm travelling from Bondi Junction Interchange to Blue St, North Sydney

Baulkham Hills to Sydney: 614X bus, June 15 from 8.40am-9.23am travelling from Gooden Drive to Stand J, Wynyard Station on York Street.

Sydney to Baulkham Hills: 614X bus, June 15 from 5.44pm-6.29pm travelling from Clarence Street to Gooden Drive.

Barangaroo: David Jones on June 12 from 10.55am-11.15am

Bondi Junction: California Nails, Tower Two, International Towers Sydney, on June 16 from 4.45pm-5.30pm; Harry's Coffee Kitchen on June 15 from 3.10pm-3.55pm, Meyer Bondi on June 12 from 11.15am-11.50am; Tea Gardens Hotel on June 13 from 5pm-5.15pm; Sourdough Bakery on June 11 from 12.35pm-12-50pm; David Jones on June 15 from 3.55pm-4.15pm; Event Cinemas on June 13 from 1.30pm-4pm, Fresh Nails June 18 from 9.30am - 7pm

Drummoyne, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet: Country Road on June 15 from 12.30pm-1pm; Seed on June 15 from 12.30pm-1pm; Nike on June 15 from 12.50pm-1.15pm; North Face on June 15 from 11.35am-11.50am

Fairy Meadow: The Broken Drum Cafe on June 18 from 9.55am-10.05am

Newtown: Adora Handmake Chocolates on June 13 from 2pm-3pm

North Ryde: Cemetary Cafe Macquarie Park on June 15 from 1pm-1.20pm

Northmead: Northmead Bowling Club on June 13 from 3.30pm-10.15pm

Redfern: The Twisted Olive on June 13 from 12.50pm-1.20pm; Wax Car Wash Cafe on June 14 from 12.25pm-1.10pm

Shellharbour: Baby Bunting on June 18 from 4.30pm-5.15pm

Sydney: Fitness First Pitt St Platinum on June 16 from 12.15pm-1.30pm; Fitness First Bond St Platinum on June 17 from 3.10pm-4.30pm

Tempe: Salvos Stores on June 16 from 9am-10.30am and 2.15pm-2.45pm

Vaucluse: Rocco's on June 14 from 10.55am-11.30am; Belle Cafe on June 11 from 9.15am-9.50am, June 12 from 10.20am-10.45am and 1.20pm-1.50pm, June 13 from 11.30am-12pm, June 15 from 9.50am-10.25am; Washoku Vaucluse on June 12 from 12pm-1.30pm

There are also multiple casual contact venues list on the NSW Health website, with the full list found here.

