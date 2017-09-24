Why this Gladstone region couple gave up a city-slicking life

PEACEFUL PAIR: Allen Groom and Judy Pengelly moved to the Boyne Valley two years ago from Brisbane and say they wouldn't change a thing.

YOU WOULDN'T think kangaroo loving and outback adventurers Allen Groom and Judy Pengelly were once city slickers.

The pair, who have been together since 1981, moved from Redcliffe in Brisbane to the Boyne Valley about two years ago.

They gave up their busy, bustling life in the city for dirt roads, beautiful greenery and a backyard full of the local wildlife.

And they both say it was the best decision they've ever made.

While both of them volunteer their time at the Boyne Valley Community Disocvery Centre, Allen also drives trucks and Judy does some work for Blue Care.

They own a small house on stilts in Ubobo, just around the corner from the centre; Judy spends her time in the kitchen while Allen sticks to yard work.

"It is an extremely different lifestyle” Allen said.

"There is no hassle, there's no traffic and we get to be closer to family.”

The pair are no strangers to the region, and have family members spread far and wide.

"We could never go back to Brisbane now.”

The pair said they only feel the need to drive into Gladstone once a fortnight.

"It's always a relief coming back into the valley after visiting town, there's really nothing to stress about,” Allen said.

"Some morning we wake up with kangaroos in our backyards or a flock of kookaburras... our alarm clock is the 4.30am singing of the birds.

"Sometimes we wake up and there's even a bull in the backyard.”

"It's really beautiful and it is why we call this place home,” Judy added.

The pair said they would like to see increased support for the region to promote it a tourist destination.

"(The Boyne Valley) gets by,” Judy said.

"We would like to see more campers out here at the Discovery Centre.

"But with any increased promotion, we just need to be careful that it's not spoiled by over-doing it or wrecking the natural habitat.

"We just don't want to be forgotten about.”