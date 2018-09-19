Why this Gladstone cafe is collecting cereal boxes

Boy Espresso have been giving out free coffee in exchange for cereal

Boy Espresso have been giving out free coffee in exchange for cereal Boy Espresso

WHO knew doing some good would get you a free coffee?

Tank Street's Boy Espresso baristas brewed more than 70 free coffees yesterday.

But there was a catch. It was in exchange for a box of cereal.

Boy Espresso owner Carly Urquhart said it was all part of the Coffee for Cereal charity to make sure kids don't go to school hungry.

Mrs Urquhart said she was surprised by Gladstone's generosity.

"Some people just came in with cereal and didn't want to take the coffee," she said.

"They just wanted to do some good."

While yesterday was the only day coffee lovers could grab there freebie, Mrs Urquhart said she found out about the charity a few weeks ago but didn't know how many people would get on board.

"We decided to do it last minute and thought if we got one or two donations that would be enough," she said.

"But we had 70 so it turned out to be an amazing day."

Gladstone District Schools Chaplaincy Committee chairwoman Kate Frost said the cereal boxes would be split between Gladstone's 19 schools. "Carly has a beautiful heart to give back the way she has," Ms Frost said. "The donation will go such a long way."